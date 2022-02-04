All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded arrangement to launch online media platforms that will help to broadcast the party’s activities to the general public.

The publisher/editor-in-chief of the APC Newsonline, Dr Tom Ohikere, told LEADERSHIP Friday that the APC Newsonline Group has received the mandate of the caretaker committee of the party to launch the platform.

He described it as an additional voice to complement the efforts of the social media handle of the party and the Buhari-led administration.

Ohikere said the APC online has two platforms: which is online platform for newspaper publication on issues concerning APC. The second one is media studio where they would broadcast on APC issues.

“The APC daily news will broadcast twice a day and shall be engaging on discussion programmes of the APC.

“All-in-all, APC online news has come as breach between the government and the people. From our independent survey, there are strong indications that APC led administration is far from Nigerians and if government is about the people it must be committed to the people by way of information.

“The electorate voted APC because of the rich manifesto the party brought about in 2015 to 2019, after the election the government came up with a policy direction. Now the policy direction of APC has led to so many achievements but these achievements are not well communicated to Nigerians.”

And there must be a well and suitable communication analysis of government projects.”

He said government owed the people explanation on its achievements so that the people can see that the government is doing well for them, adding that many people now live with unnecessary fear and anxiety.

“The information outlet of government are trying their best but more still need to be done to close the gap between the government and the people,” he stated.