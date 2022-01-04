Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has replied Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, saying the 2023 governorship race in Kaduna is not for comedians.

In a statement issued yesterday by the state APC publicity secretary-elect, Salisu Tanko Wusono, to felicitate with the people of Kaduna on the New Year celebration, he said the party would not allow governance slip into the hands of comedians who are masquerading as politicians ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

Wusono said the people of the state have seen consistent good governance since 2015 by the APC government and they will not allow unserious politicians to ruin it for them in 2023.

Shehu Sani in a radio interview recently in Kaduna where he declared his intention to contest the Kaduna governorship seat in 2023, said he would clean up what he referred to as Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s mess.

In its reaction yesterday, the ruling party said, “The APC has observed that with the next general elections approaching, all sorts of characters are trying to disrespect the people of Kaduna State by treating the contest for the next governorship of the state as if it is a grand comedy. Our party knows that the people of Kaduna State have seen consistent good governance since 2015 and they will not allow unserious persons to ruin it for them.

“In 2015 and again in 2019, the APC gladly accepted the electoral mandate freely given by the people of Kaduna State and we remain grateful for that.

“With this popular mandate, the APC has established a new standard for governance in the state, setting the bar very high because that is what the people of Kaduna State deserve,” Wusono said.

