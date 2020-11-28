By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The maiden All Progressives Congress (APC) North-west Unity Football Cup will kick off tomorrow in Kano. The competition, put together by the APC national youth leader (North-west), will end on December 5.

The football tournament, which will involve the seven states of the zone, will feature only the players within the ages of 15 to 23-years.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, APC North-west zonal youth leader, comrade Abubakar Sadiq Sa’adu Fakai, commended the effort of Kano state government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for agreeing to host the tournament.

He called APC stakeholders to support the initiative, saying it aims at engaging youth in the region.

“The tournament will serve as an avenue to reengineer the mindset of our youth into ventures that facilitate and accelerate the country’s attainment of prosperity according to emerging global imperatives,” he said.

He stated added a one-day symposium will be organized as part of the competition will bring professionals and experts to present and discuss issues on sport as an entrepreneurial venture, pros and cons.