The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday chided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its inability to pay entitlements of its staff at the party’s national secretariat.

Describing the situation as a “rude shock”, the governing party wondered why such a scenario should play out despite the billions of Naira generated from the sales of nomination forms in the 2019 general election and recently in Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

But in a swift response to APC’s attack, the opposition PDP said the governing party was trying to divert public attention from its failure in governance and the alleged looting spree in its administration.

The deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, fired the first salvo, when he noted in a statement that some former staff of the PDP have dragged the party before the National Industrial Court in a suit no. NIC/ABJ/260/2020.

APC suggested that if a political party is not capable of running its national secretariat successfully, such party has nothing to do with governance.

It stated: “Nigerians should rather thank their stars that PDP is no longer in power at centre in times like this. Our current intervention is in respect of some Nigerians working at the National Secretariat of the PDP but got sacked recently illegally by the party. The number of staff sacked amount to 50%.

“The sacked staff have already dragged the PDP to the National Industrial Court in the suit no. NIC/ABJ/260/2020. It will amount to wickedness and lack of empathy for the dying PDP to continue to deny it staff what legally belong to them, hence PDP should rather close shop, bearing in mind the popular saying that ‘the labourers deserve their wages.”

Nabena said it was more shocking that the PDP national secretariat which he described as a “house of lies and propaganda” could also resort to threat against its own staff who had diligently worked for the party, get sacked illegally and also denied them what is due to them.

“Where is the empathy, PDP?” The governing party queried, just as it said, “We are reliably informed that for three years since the PDP lost power at the centre, staff of its National Secretariat have also not been paid their Housing Allowances, leading to over 50% of them entrapped in litigations with their various landlords, over 20% have their properties thrown out of their living apartments following which some of them resorted to sleeping in the churches and or squatting with friends and relatives. Some have even sent their family members back to the villages.

“Although the above ugly experience is a culture in opposition PDP but it made worse since most of their leaders do not have easy access to public looting any longer.

“As a responsible governing party, we can only appeal to the leaders in the PDP to show compassion for once because these staffers are Nigerians irrespective of where they are working for now, their entitlements should be paid to the latter, including those that have been illegally sacked.”

The statement, however, appealed to the court of law to do justice to the case before it “as the last hope of a common man.”

But hitting back, PDP lampooned the APC for allegedly seeking to divert attention from its failures and “reported involvement of very top officials of its government in looting spree, by engaging in smear campaign, distortions and wild goose chase on issues that are internal to the PDP.”

National publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that APC was also desperate to divert attention from its “wicked increase in the pump price of fuel to N170 per liter, the indicting revelations from the EndSARS enquiry panels as well as Saturday’s abduction of children in Zaria, Kaduna state by gunmen, who had scaled up attack on Nigerians while the APC has abandoned governance to seek consultancy job in other political parties.”

Describing the attack by APC as a childish smear campaign, PDP said the governing party has exposed its mortal fear over the reorganised PDP, stressing that it the governing party is dazed by the oppositions vibrancy as well as relentless exposure of its failures and complicity of its leaders in alleged humongous corruption in high places.

Ologbondiyan stated: “The APC is discomfited by our repositioning as the rallying platform of Nigerians from all divides in their collective quest to rescue our nation from APC-imposed hardship, violence, bloodletting, decayed infrastructure and mortgaging of our nation to foreign interest.

“We are however not surprised that the APC, which recently admitted to be a party of “bandits”, whose leaders are like “criminal bandits ravaging our communities, towns and villages”, will reduced itself to a confused busybody, having been overwhelmed by the burden of failure and repulsion of Nigerians to their wicked and exploitative policies.

“Since the APC has become so overwhelmed by governance that it now seeks for a job in our party, we counsel them to apply formally as consultants instead of seeking to distract us from our focus of giving direction to our country at this critical time.

“In any case, we want the APC to know that the PDP will never be distracted from focusing on our processes in galvanising Nigerians for the task ahead.”

PDP urged the leadership of APC to address the crisis in its party and stop sending it’s spokespersons, to constitute public nuisance by dabbling into issues they have no knowledge about.

“The APC has become a sinking pirate ship and should blame itself for its woes and imminent collapse,” PDP added.