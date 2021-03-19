By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been urged to consider zoning the national chairmanship position of the party to the North Central geo-political zone.

National coordinator of APC Patriotic Ambassadors of Nigeria Dr Aliyu Ibrahim explained that the north-central was “the most strategic geopolitical zone in Nigeria, with multi-cultural and multi-ethnic electoral investment opportunities, populated by almost all the major and minor ethnic nationalities in the country.”

According to him, zoning the position of the national chairman to the north-central will strengthen and help galvanise the huge electoral investment potentials in the area.

Ibrahim further explained that “the capacity of all elected representatives to successfully manage the gains of their electoral successes, remain the most vital component of all variables or factors that define, determine and shape the functionality of any good governance infrastructure or system as exemplified by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.”

He emphasised that the call for the north-central to produce the national chairman had “essentially been informed by certain

emerging developments that have the capacity to define the sociology of the voting behaviour by the electorate, whose emotional, cognitive,

investigative, native and social intelligence, will individually and collectively help in advancing the functionality of the APC at the

polls in 2023”.

He said, “A tie-back to history in the 1999 return to the Fourth Republic democratic experience, which produced one of the founding

fathers of the defunct G-38, political platform that later metamorphosed into the Peoples Democratic Party, that had late elder

statesman, Chief Solomon Lar from the north-central zone as the national chairman and that political decision produced very positive

electoral returns on investments at the presidential and general elections, besides, offering political visibility to the political party in power then. “