All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders have resolved to form a formidable team to unseat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in 2023.

At a meeting led by Senator Andulazeez Nyako held in Yola over the weekend, they directed members to mobilise support from the grassroots ahead of the party’s congresses.

Nyako called for internal party democracy, which he noted, is the guiding principle that would lead to a decisive and comprehensive victory of their preferred candidates considering their numerical strength in the state.

He expressed optimism that the calibre of persons rejoining the party will not disappoint them and urged their teeming supporters to remain steadfast in working for the success of the party.

“I have absolute respect and confidence in Professor Mamman Tahir, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Mai Mala Buni who played major roles in our return to the party.

“One key demand we made is that justice, fair play and rule of law must be upheld and they all agreed. I have taken time to interrogate the speculation of likely imposition but I found out that the claim is a mere rumour,” Nyako said.

Former chairman of the ADC in the state, Alhaji Yahaya Hammanjulde and a leader in the party, Alhaji Umaru Mijinyawa Kugama said the speculation that there was a plan to impose candidates on them at the forthcoming party’s proposed congresses is not true at all.

They reminded the stakeholders and supporters that impunity and injustice was what made the APC to lose the 2019 governorship election in Adamawa State and assured that such mistake will not be allowed again.