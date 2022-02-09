All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun State chapter, has accused the party’s splinter group of fomenting trouble in the state, calling on the security agencies to investigate the recent attack on Oranmiyan House which serves as the campaign office of the former governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Addressing newsmen at the party secretariat in Osogbo on Tuesday on what they termed “Excesses of Splinter Group”, the chairman of the party, Prince Adegboyega Famodun said APC in Osun has no reason to be violent.

Famodun alleged that the recent attack on Oranmiyan house, Aregbesola’s campaign office was perpetrated by thugs of the spinster’s group that are being owed by their paymaster.

He noted that the group ought to have noticed that keeping Osun safe is not what Governor Adegboyega Oyetola takes lightly, adding that Osun APC cannot afford to jettison what the governor stands for.

While exonerating the state commissioner of police, Wale Olokode of bias, Famodun said the group embarked on campaign of calumny against the CP because he rejected every offer and attempt to be pocketed.

“As for their campaign of calumny against the Commissioner of Police, Osun Command, Mr Wale Olokode, we know where they are coming from. The Command has rejected every offer and attempt to be pocketed by TOP. CP Olokode’s only offence is that he remained true to his mandate to protect the people of Osun.

‘’It is because TOP has not been able to control and use the Police the way it has used the Nigerian Civil Defense Corps men that they are persecuting Mr Olokode. The CP has chosen to remain a professional and honourable man but then, the men in TOP are allergic to the concept of honour”.

