The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC), has vowed not to allow the major opposition party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to drag the state into any crisis.

The party who sympathised with the PDP over ‘its loss of focus, the pitiable decay and degeneracy that continues to confound and permeate it’, noted that it will continue to maintain decency and civility in all of its affairs.

The chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin noted that the party had refrained from engaging PDP all these while, believing sanity will eventually prevail but that seems obviously impossible as desperation and an unethical approach to playing politics are becoming the PDP hallmark.

According to him,” We take due notice of Nseobong Okon-Ekong’s review of the verdict of the Court of Appeal on Jegede’s appeal of the Election Petition Tribunal in ThisDay Newspaper of June 22nd, and condemn it as a poor attempt by Jegede and his hirelings to alter the facts and details of the matter, and paint the Judiciary bad in the estimation of the people, as this is viciously ungentlemanly, dishonest and disappointing.

“The writer was recruited to portray an opinion, patently designed to introduce incredulity into the judgement of the Court of Appeal.

“ We also take a serious view of a press statement issued by the PDP to the effect that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has negotiated with the Supreme Court Judges to compromise justice and favour him outrightly in the matter before their Lordships.

“According to the PDP, the sum of over N3.8 billion which represents workers wage bill has been pledged to the Honourable Justices of the Supreme Court.

“We find this attitude and behaviour insolent, mischievous, unwholesome and absolutely in bad taste.’’