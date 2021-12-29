A member of the House of Representatives, Barrister Omowumi Ogunlola has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will defeat the other parties in the June 18 governorship poll in Ekiti State.

Ogunlola said the soaring acceptability of the party among Ekiti people across the 177 wards in the state and the superlative achievements of Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration will make the impending election a walk over for APC.

The federal lawmaker spoke in Aramoko-Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti-West local government area of Ekiti state at the maiden edition of “Meet the Constituents” organized to render an account of stewardship to her constituents.

Ogunlola, who is representing Ekiti West/ /Ijero/Efon federal Constituency said the APC government has endeared the party to many through its people oriented policies and laid a solid foundation that required a progressive-minded person to build on to sustain the pace of development and good governance in Ekiti.

She summarized her achievements as effective representation, youth and women empowerment, skill acquisition programmes, educational enhancement and socio-economic development.

Ogunlola said she had sponsored three bills which have scaled through the first reading, adding that the bills when finally passed would have direct impacts on the well-being of Nigerians.

