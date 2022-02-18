Deputy Senate President (DSP) Ovie Omo-Agege has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will produce another president of Nigeria in 2023.

He stated this in Asaba, Delta State capital during the inauguration of the party’s state executive members, vowing that whether anybody likes it or not, no other presidential candidate from any other party will emerge victorious after the election.

The senator who represents Delta Central senatorial district, speaking on his gubernatorial ambition said the battle for the federal and state elections would be tough. He claimed that God has withdrawn the glory of the governorship seat from Governor Okowa and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the same way Delta North senatorial district was taken from them.

He said, “Whether anybody likes it or not, APC will win the 2023 Presidential election. Our goal is to defeat Okowa and those he attempted to impose on the state. Deltans will determine the next Governor, Senator, Reps and others, not one person and Kangaroo pressure group.”

There is no trick they are privy to that we do not know. We are waiting for them.

“Governor Okowa and PDP are confused and that is the way God will continue to send confusion to their midst. You have a lot of work to do. All of you should go back home and preach the gospel why APC should occupy Government House in 2023.”

Omo-Agege advised the new executive members not to see their victory as winner takes all, but to forget their differences and reach out to those who are not satisfied with the outcome of the election.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi who represents Delta North while dismissing the rumours that he is planning to rejoin PDP stated that he would never go back to his vomit. He warned that those troubling APC will continue to be disappointed, revealing that there is nothing they are planning in PDP that are not known to them in APC.

“Let them continue to register whatever they like. Let them register goats. On the Election Day we shall see how the goats will vote. Just be loyal. Our incoming governor was SSG, today he is number five citizen in Nigeria. If we are talking of security, he is grounded in it,” he added.

Earlier, state chairman Engr Omeni Sobotie, assured that the party will be victorious in subsequent elections.