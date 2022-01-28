The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will rule Nigeria beyond 2023, the party’s National Stakeholders Supporters Forum (NSSF) has said.

The national leader, APC-NSSF, Hon. Yusuf Ardo, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, during the inauguration of the national executive council to oversee the affairs of the Forum ahead of the general election in 2023.

Some of the national leaders are Ardo, national women leader Mrs Vivian Sonny-Nsirim, North Central Zonal chairman, Hon Hamisu Abdulmuminu, (Nasarawa State), and national secretary, Engr Ositadinma Okafor.

Ardo, however, charged the new leaders to be committed to making meaningful inputs ahead of the electioneering campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We are in the electioneering campaign period, anybody that fails to participate in politics now must have to wait for another eight years and that is not good. There is no better time to do it than now.

“If we can put our hands on deck to correct the wrongs some of our leaders have done, there would be a clear success for our party APC.”

Speaking further, he said the party leadership has done its best but a lot needs to be done.

He stressed the opposition parties are keenly watching, adding that if the party makes any mistake the opposition will collect power from APC during the 2023 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, “I believe that people like us that are here today put our heads together, it can rescue and do the needful to retain power beyond 2023.

“We cannot be stopped by any obstacle. We must do the needful by presenting the capable candidate to fly our ticket because no matter how good the political party is, if we have a bad candidate, automatically, we have lost the election, and that starts from the party leadership.”