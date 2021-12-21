The coordinator of the Niger State chapter of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) Alhaji Shuaibu Umar has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would retain power beyond 2023.

He said contrary to speculations that APC would not be in power after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, the party would wax strong.

Umar who spoke at a meeting of the organisation in Minna. said, “We have called this meeting to strategise beyond 2023. As we all know President Muhammadu Buhari will not contest in 2023, therefore we have to maintain our legacies.”

He said BSO has structures all over the country, adding that having successfully delivered President Buhari for two terms, it would not allow any person to hijack it.

He said the performance of President Buhari within six years in office had surpassed the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

