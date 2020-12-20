BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS |

Following a peaceful local government chairmanship elections in Gombe State yesterday, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won all chairmanship and councillorship elections in all the 11 local government areas 114 wards in the state.

The chairman, Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GSIEC), Prof. Saidu Shehu Awak declared the results in Gombe.

The speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Abubakar Luggerewo had earlier voted at 10 am in his Luggerewo village in Akko local government area of the state.

Gombe State governor, Inuwa also exercised his franchise during the elections.

Yahaya who voted at Kofar Y. Umaru, ward 07 Jekadafari, polling unit 10, with total polling population of 1, 373.

The governor who expressed confidence in the process stated that he was convinced that the process would be smooth, with fillers from other areas where the election was being held.

He said, “So far I can say, so very good the reports we received are indicative of the real situation on the ground.

“People are conducting themselves peacefully, harmoniously and the election is going on very well. We thank God and the effort of the people.

“People should remain calm and resolute, because it is what they want that they will get, for sure there is no problem and we know where we are heading to.

“My only observation is the covid-19 protocols, I will like to advise that the people comply with the protocols so that we don’t encourage a spike.”

On his part, Abdullahi Hussaini, member of civil society consortium expressed optimism on the electoral process.

Hussaini said, “As you can see the exercise has witnessed high voter turnout, it is peaceful and credible. I have been here since 7:30 am and voting proper began at 10 am.”

Meanwhile, deputy governor of the state Dr Manassah Jatau, was part of early callers in Kulani polling unit, Balanga Local Government Area of the state.

He stressed that the exercise was in line with democratic provisions.

According to Jatau: “As you can see the exercise is peaceful here, I expect it to be peaceful in any other place. From what I see here Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission is well prepared.”

