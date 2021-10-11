Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in Saturday’s local government elections.

The chairman of PLASIEC, Fabian Ntung who announced the results yesterday said the APC won the chairmanship seats in all the 17 local government areas of the state.

Ntung said all the 325 councillorship positions in 325 wards in the 17 councils were also won by the APC.

He commended the leadership of political parties and their members, critical stakeholders, security personnel and the judiciary for arbitrating where conflicts emanated and charged those that were elected to strive to serve the people to the best of their ability for the benefit of mankind.