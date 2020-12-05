ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Prof. Tahir Mamman led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, for the Northeast of the ruling, All Progressives Congress (APC) party , has woed EXCOs and supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) party, for merger ahead of 2023 polls in Adamawa state.

Mamman SAN, during dialogue with ADC and APC EXCOs across the 21 LGAs, held at ADC Secretariat, along Yola road said, he was in the state to mend internal wrangling, between the two parties and bring back old members, to reclaim the mandate of the party in the state.

According to him, his committee members was in the state, after due consultation with former Gov Murtala Nyako the founder of ADC who traced injustice in the APC party, as reasons for the formation of the ADC party.

According to him, Nyako had already expressed readiness to support the merger for APC to wax stronger.

According to him, the past mistakes which splited APC as a paery, had been noticed and addressed, assuring new dance step, as it is no longer business as usual for the party.

He urged ADC supporters across the state, to come out enmass and register in the forthcoming APC membership registration exercise, expected to generated over 40 million votes.

He added that, the party would not reserved position for any candidate in the 2023 polls, as it’s doors are open for consensus in the next polls.

Sen. Abdulazeez Nyako, ADC Gubernatorial candidate in the last 2019 election, spoke on the unity, ahead of the proposed merger, lauded the patience of the members for being steadfast in promoting the party idiology.

Nyako, who could not express his willingness or not to contest future elections, at the gathering, urged both the party officials to pray for divine intervention to actuallize the new move.

He added that, the party would study the request and get back to the committee within one week.

Alhaji Yahaya Hamanjulde, the state Chairman ADC party, said the party may consider collapsing it structure to APC after due consultations from the state local government levels.

He said, internal crisis between APC and ADC parties, paved way for PDP wining the state and promised to made public their decision on the matter soon.

Alhaji, Ibrahim Bilal, APC state chairman, in his response, told the gathering that 90 per cent of the state APC EXCOs was former Gov Nyako’s loyalists and they are ever ready to accept, the would be decampees.

Bilal, told the committee to ensure genuinely reconcilation and avoid imposition of candidates and godfatherism in the quest to reposition the party.