National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stella Okotete yesterday in Abuja launched a digital platform called the Progressive Women Academy (PWA) to assist women acquire the skills and knowledge they need to transform their lives, businesses and prepare for future leadership positions.

In a capacity filled auditorium at the Women Centre, Okotete, alongside the minister of state for environment, Sharon Ikeazor, minister of state for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, House of Representatives deputy chief Wwhip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Hon Halima Hassan Tukur, Peace Oyanbo Owei, Dr Asabe Bashir among others urged the young women to be deliberate and consciously work towards self-development in other to position themselves to climb the ladder of political leadership.

The PWA would also serve as a platform that would empower 2 million women in two years. According to her, “imagine the potential when an additional 2 million women are trained and empowered in Nigeria. This will unleash 4 million jobs and reach 12 million dependents #2in2.”

However, Okotete dwelled on the imperatives of discipline and good behaviours to get to the height of their chosen paths. She narrated her ordeals as a ward councilor in Delta State and how she through dints of hard work and grace of the Almighty navigated her way to the top.

starting from being the Special Adviser to Delta State Governor on Millennium Development Goals and eventually being appointed as the Executive Director of Nigerian Export Import Bank by President Muhammadu Buhari.