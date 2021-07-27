The National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Representative, Hon Stella Okotete yesterday interacted with market women from the six geo-political zones at the party’s secretariat and assured them of the party’s plan to further include them in the scheme of things aimed at improving their wellbeing.

The traders who numbered over 300 were elated at the opportunity given to them by the Woman leader as they took turns to express their challenges and the way forward for their businesses.

Okotete reminded them that the meeting was an expression of love for Nigeria’s unity, and expression of love for their fellow women and especially for those who were not physically present.

While reminding them that women are most affected by the insecurity and insurgency in the land she urged them to pray for a united Nigeria for the sake of their children and the unborn ones.

According to Okotete, President Muhammadu Buhari and the government are not responsible for the challenges confronting the nation and as such, women should not neglect their parental roles in teaching their kids morals.

Her words: “Our gathering here today is because of all of you and those market women who are not here today. I am here to listen to you and whatever you tell me here will form part of APC manifestoes in 2023. Let no one deceive you, APC is here to stay.

Now is the time to plant so that in 2023, we will harvest. I will ensure that your needs are captured.

“APC government ensured feeding programme for our children, Tradermoni for market women, social works and other skill acquisition programmes. We will continue to lobby and negotiate for more seats and empowerment for all of you so you can have a secured future.”

Leaders at the meeting include Mrs Toyin Badmus, Mrs Hail Mary Apoh, Barrister Peace Oyanbo Owei, Farida Odangi Sulaiman, Hon Grace Okoye, Hon Aisha Yakubu and others.

