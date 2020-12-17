The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Woman Leader, Hon. Stella Okotete has praised the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for giving more roles to women in Kogi State.

She gave this commendation against the backdrop of the fact that Governor Bello ensured that women were elected as Vice Chairpersons in each of the 21 Local Government Councils of Kogi State and 63 female Councillors in the just concluded Local Government Council election.

Okotete, while congratulating the elected women noted that APC Kogi State has made history in the Nigeria political space by implementing the 35% women affirmative agenda. She appeals to other Governors to emulate their Kogi State counterpart in ensuring that women are given more roles in politics and governance.

Speaking further, Hon. Okotete admonished the women to keep the flag flying, noting that the struggle for women emancipation in Nigeria is gaining momentum day after day.

She advised the elected women to be good ambassadors of the women folks while encouraging them to carry other women along.