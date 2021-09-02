The women representative of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Hon. Stella Okotete, is organising a two-day capacity building workshop for all executives of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF) from Tuesday 7th to Wednesday 8th September 2021, in Abuja.

In a statement signed yesterday by the interim publicity secretary, Theresa Tekenah, the workshop presents a unique opportunity for the PYWF executives to be identified with the processes, responsibilities and duties expected, create a blueprint of responsibilities for members of the Forum.

The workshop would also be an avenue to orientate the executives on the mandate and objectives of the Forum, which include; nurturing young women’s political aspirations, supporting young women candidates for political office and empowering young women in office to mentor and be mentored by other women in politics, business and humanitarian services.

The first day will focus on the PYWF strategy across the state structure, building team and vision, with breakout sessions. The second day would have the flag-off of the PYWF grassroot sensitisation and mobilisation.

Tekena added that the National Women Leader has been working hard towards integrating women at all levels and giving them a sense of belonging which is being appreciated by all party members especially at the grassroots.

This initiative is part of her commitment and effort towards encouraging women participation and equal representation in the political space