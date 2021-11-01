A coalition women groups within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged members of the top echelons of the party to concede substantial slots to women in the incoming National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s forthcoming convention in Abuja.

The leader of the coalition of women support groups, Mrs Khadijat Ibrahim, who regretted that many political parties in the country have not considered it fit to allot considerable posts to the female gender and youths, also stated that the forthcoming convention provides the needed opportunity for the APC to right the wrongs of the past.

In a statement personally signed by her on behalf of the group on Monday, she stated that the APC would be doing itself a whole lot of good if her proposal is accepted and acted upon.

This is just as he urged the APC leadership to draw inspiration from the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which during its last convention elected a 25-year-old man, Prince Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, as its Youth Leader.

“I am calling on relevant stakeholders and influential groups within the APC to consider the possibility of allotting more slots in the next National Working Committee of our great party to women,” she wrote in the statement that was later made available to newsmen.

According to Mrs Ibrahim, the action if carried out will ensure greater inclusion of all segments of the society in the decision making of the party just as it will also ensure that it attracts more votes to itself during elections.

While arguing that the womenfolk form the largest voting demographics, she lamented the fact that women have been marginalized for too long by their male counterparts in their quest to take part in partisan politics.

“To me, it is imperative that all shades of opinion are carried along in the running and management of APC’s affairs. This can only be achieved when women are considered proper and fit to man party offices as valued stakeholders,” she added.