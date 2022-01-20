All Progressives Congress (APC) women from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called for a comprehensive review of the party’s constitution to give backing to the demands and resolutions they adopted at a two-day conference in Abuja.

They said meeting their requests will be a clear roadmap for action towards galvanising women in the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The APC women made the demand at the end of their two-day conference in Abuja which ended yesterday.

In a communique read by the minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hajiya Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, on behalf of the women, adopted by the deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, the women appealed to all stakeholders of the party to support the implementation of their resolutions.

One of the key resolutions adopted by the women was the need for their effective representation in the APC Board of Trustees (BoT) and the creation of Aspirants’ Forum, where women could meet to share ideas, leverage resources and speak with one voice.

The women, who applauded the leadership roles of the incumbent APC national women leader, Hon Stella Okotete, stressed the need for a Mentorship Committee to help up-and- coming aspirants, especially the young ones, to develop the courage and audacity to step up to the plate of political contests.

Other demands are the creation of a Progressive Women Trust Fund because of the critical role that money plays in politics in Nigeria.

The communique read in part, “ Consequently, many women may not even have the money to pay the required registration fees. A Trust Fund would enable us to extend resources to women aspirants who have great potential but lack the enabling financial resources.

“There is a need to review the party constitution to enshrine affirmative action provisions in the grand rules of the party…

“We should set up lobby groups comprising experienced and reputable women personalities to be able to negotiate and canvas on issues affecting women, especially their inclusion at levels of party hierarchy and in governance.

“We request for the emergence of not less than 35 percent of elective and appointive positions of governance.

“Time has come for the inclusion of more women in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. “There should be an increase in the membership of women in the BoT as stated above, party caucuses as well as the NEC. These mean that the bodies may need to be expanded to include women.

“Implementation of the twinning system at all levels of governance.”