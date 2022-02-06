The Coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Groups has urged the leadership of the party to resolve lingering crises in state chapters of the party before going for its national convention, warning that it portends great danger if aggrieved members were ignored.

The women advised President Muhammadu Buhari to postpone the national convention of the party slated for February 26.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dr Cecilia Ikechukwu and other members in Abuja.

The statement came even after the leadership of party officially informed INEC about its decision to conduct its national convention.

According to the coalition, fixing the convention this month is akin to building a superstructure on unstable soil.

It said there were several unresolved contentious that were consequential but left unaddressed before progressing to other unsustainable phases.

“Your Excellency, currently the party has factions in 14 states, which is because the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni has done a good job in reconciling factions in other states and re-organisation the party.

“The party is yet to recover from the attendant losses from elections that were ordinarily guaranteed in Rivers and Zamfara states during the 2019 general elections.

“Instead of learning the hard lessons contained in those avoidable experiences, the state governors and the colluding party leaders are rather adamant on repeating the show of shame on a national scale by

fixing a date for the National Convention without first resolving the damaging issues on ground.

“As it was with Rivers and Zamfara states, there are legal implications for how the party is progressing with going into a national convention with all the issues surrounding the party.

“We fear the APC is now firmly placed to lose all the positions our members will context for, not at the polls but on legal technicality as was the case in those two states,” the group stated.