Kebbi State governor Atiku Bagudu has dismissed insinuations that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be drowned by current dissenting voices within its ranks.

He spoke to State House correspondents yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to him, dissent and differences in opinions are part of politics.

The governor, however, said the current disagreements seen among members of the party would eventually lead the party to arrive at the best outcome and help in moving the society forward.

He said, “First, let us know that the distinction between democracy and possibly other forms of government is that there will be differences of opinion and the hope that such differences of opinion will from time to time bring out the best or move society forward.

“We have been a party that recognizes that there will never be one voice and we don’t pray that there will be one voice. We pray that people should be able to express themselves, bring different ideas, even when they conflict with ideas within the systems created by the democracy, sit and iron them out.

“To suggest that because there is dissent or differences in opinion, that it will affect the fortune of our party, I think that is quite far-fetched. We are a party that recognizes that for us to continue to deliver, we must debate, we must compete, and we must bring ideas to the government.

“Mind you, remember that particularly in the last two years, under the current caretaker committee chairman, Mai-Mala Buni, three serving governors, one serving deputy governor, several serving senators, members of the National Assembly, former this, former that have joined the party. That is the best evidence that this party is continuing to deliver on the promises that Nigerians have trusted us with, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari”, he said.

On the insecurity in Kebbi and the country, he said, “I think Nigerians; we have to be contextual, about security issues. We are part of the human race and as long as the problem is not solved, anywhere, you cannot escape it sometimes.

“Many gains have been made, that is the thing but there will always be that isolated or sporadic issue somewhere, what is important is for us to strengthen each other, strengthen our communities, support our communities, support our security agencies, support measures that will ensure that we will dominate rather than those who do not wish us well,” he said.