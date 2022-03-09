A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and aspirant for the House of Representatives’ seat for Misau/ Dallas federal constituency, Bauchi State, Alhaji Abdul Ibrahim, has said it would be difficult for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to make a comeback to power in 2023 general election.

While speaking with journalists on his political aspiration, Ibrahim said there are many factors, particularly insecurity and poverty militating against the return of APC to power coupled with internal wrangling.

He said PDP government in Bauchi State has done very well in tackling infrastructural deficit, which will make its return to power in the state easy in 2023, adding that if he is elected, he would provide quality representation.

“The PDP has a very good chance to win the forthcoming general election in Bauchi State and the entire country because APC has failed Nigerians.

“In Bauchi State, the governor has done very well for the party to retain the governorship seat, and at the Federal level PDP will win because APC has failed Nigerians in very bad ways. Is it security or what? You cannot sleep in most states in the country with your two eyes closed. It is too bad.

I am very sure Nigerians will vote APC out of power at the federal level come 2023.

“My major concern for running or seeking for the seat to represent my people at the federal level is purely because of the many gaps that exist now in my constituency in the area of quality representation. One is that we have so many youths who have graduated from secondary school and universities without any job or business to earn a living.

“So employment is a major problem in my area, so I need to help to fight the battle for my people through quality representation at the House of Representatives. If elected as a member I will do my best to secure employment for the youths if the opportunity comes and also create youths empowerment programmes to alleviate the pains of unemployment. I think as a representative of the people I should be able to introduce empowerment programmes to engage our youths so that they can sustain themselves.

“And in my area, there are a lot of projects that need the Federal government attention but because of lack of quality representation my people are not benefitting anything, so if I am elected, I will do my best to lobby for the interest of my people. And so, if I am there to represent my people by the grace of God I will do my best to address critical issues that are affecting my people by lobbying because democracy is all about lobbying,” he said.