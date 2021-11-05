All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Coalition Has described the Direct Primary Bill as having the capacity to clean up the Nigerian political space if passed into law.

The group said it will check the influence of political godfathers and commended the National Assembly for initiating it.

In a statement issued yesterday by the group’s national coordinator, Solomon Attegh, he said the bill for the institutionalisation of direct primary for the selection of candidates for elective positions across party lines, is a landmark achievement by the National Assembly in the process of ensuring free and fair process of elections in the country

He said, “We are happy to identify with the National Assembly on this historic move and will do everything possible to ensure that once passed, the bill is signed into law before the APC National Convention takes place.”

The coalition, as part of its moves to mobilise support for this bill has engaged the National Assembly in discussion over the need to speed up the passage of this all-important bill, as doing so, will greatly assist in bringing about the desired sanity and the level playing grounds for inclusive participation in the processes of fielding candidates for elections on the party platforms

ADVERTISEMENT

It expressed support for the bill and urged all Nigerians to also do same

In the meantime, we have set up machinery in motion to monitor the progress of the bill in the House of Representatives, having already been passed by the Senate, in order to ensure that it receives a quick and smooth concurrence in the Lower Chamber.

The APC Youth Coalition, would however like to advise the state governors that have been trying to frustrate the passage of the bill in the House of Representatives to note that Nigerians are watching them, and ready to resist with all their might any attempt to prevent the bill from being passed into law.

It asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the quick passage of this bill into law.