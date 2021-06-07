Various leaders of youth groups in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have condemned the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari by some supporters of a former governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) and governorship aspirant in Anambra governorship poll, Prof. Charles Soludo.

The youths questioned the connection between Soludo’s alleged support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Buhari Presidency.

According to them, Soludo had no moral rights whatsoever to attack President Buhari based on performance since he is a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Team.

One of the youths, Abdullahi Aliyu, while responding to questions, alleged that Prof. Soludo had crossed the line by claiming that Buhari was damaging Nigeria even as he wondered how Soludo would govern Anambra if he wins the election when he could not see the marvelous works being done by President Buhari in all parts of the country.

Furthermore, another prominent youth leader of APC, Umar Farouk Galadanchi, said Soludo was only playing chameleonic politics believing that he would earn votes in Anambra by showing his dislike for the President.

He said Soludo had struck the wrong cord by misjudging Anambra people that they did not like the President and said the merger between PDP and APGA which Soludo is driving cannot yield any positive fruit.