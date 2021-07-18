Concerned Yobe South Senatorial District Youth Solidarity Movement (YSM) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Yobe State, has called on all organs of the party to immediately suspend the party chairman in the state, Adamu Chilariye, for allegedly engaging in acts capable of factionalising the party.

Chairman of YSM, Comrade Sani Bala disclosed this recently, during a press briefing in Damaturu and expressed their support for removal of party chairman from the position because of his many infractions that are against doctrines of APC in the state, and for also polarising the party.

Bala said, “The chairman was guilty of causing instability, division and wanton crisis in the party, which has become seriously fragmented and divided. As a result of this, he should be removed from the position of party chairman of the state, we are in support of that motion.

“It is important to point out that, the few others within and outside the state who are in collaboration with state party chairman are only aiding and abetting him to destabilise and destroy our party in the state”.