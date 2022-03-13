It all started last Monday morning at the party’s national secretariat when Niger State Governor Sani Bello, a member of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), assumed office against the backdrop of a media report that Yobe State governor and chairman of the party’s national caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni has been relieved of the position by President Muhammadu Buhari.

After an earlier drama of tight security at the party secretariat, Bello who spoke immediately after administering oath of office on new state chairmen of the party, noted that he was acting chairman.

The Niger governor also received a report from the chairman of the zoning committee and Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, at the party secretariat in the company of deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege and five other APC governors.

The governors are Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Uncertainty had enveloped the party following media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had sacked Buni and in his stead, appointed Governor Sani Bello to take over.

From there one, the drama began to unfold really fast. There was a shouting match between Bello and CECPC national secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, which led to reports of the latter’s resignation which he later denied.

Later while Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai stated that Buni was sacked by Buhari, his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, described Buni in unfavorable light.

But Buni’s camp fought back through the Senate caucus who insisted on his chairmanship of the party. The embattled chairman’s chances were boosted by the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Bello’s call for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. The commission maintained that Buni and Akpanudoedehe didn’t sign the letter notifying it of the critical meeting. Also, a handover letter was to emerge in which Buni asked Bello to act on his behalf, a letter Bello said he didn’t see.

The anti-Buni camp had accused him of plots to scuttle the much anticipated March 26 national convention, a claim the pro-Buni camp denied.

However, pundits have argued that the claim that President Buhari ordered a leadership change in the APC before jetting to London hospital for treatment needs to be interrogated.

Before leaving Abuja for London, Buhari told State House correspondents that the country is in a safe hand, adding that the party will surmount all the post convention crisis.

Clearly the President was mindful of the internal wranglings with APC triggered by the contending forces struggling for the party’s soul ahead of the national convention.

Pundits averred that the President seemed to have adopted a different approach when the party had its last major leadership crisis, if the narrative that he authorized Buni’s removal is anything to go by.

The emergence of the Buni-led CECPC was at the virtual National Executive Committee meeting held at the villa on June 25, 2020. Buhari was said to have nominated Buni to hold a convention and hand over power to an elected NWC.

The caretaker committee also had Akpanudoedehe as secretary.

Majority of the NWC members had opposed the NEC meeting, saying it was wrongly called by Victor Giadom, whom they said was not competent to call the meeting.

Buhari, however, declared support for the meeting, saying “the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.”

The question many keep asking is whether the president who believed in the rule of law can order for a leadership change without due process?

According to pundits, internal rumbling is expected in APC especially, as it relates to who gets what as the race to 2023 gathers momentum.

Some say that the ability of the party to resolve its internal contradictions is one of its greatest strengths as seen in the past.

“APC will resolve its crisis,” the pioneer National Vice Chairman North East of the APC, Dr Umar Duhu said.

According to Duhu, even though some people are not happy over the way and manner the party is being run, added that they will surmount all the problems and address them.

“There is always an issue within families but the way and manner the issues are managed and address matters,” Duhu said.

“The President has not spoken. We are waiting to hear from him,” Duhu said.

On how to resolve the crisis, Duhu said: “The leaders are there. The leadership must come out and speak with the loudest voice.

“Even now that President Buhari is not around, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is there. The president can delegate power to him to resolve the crisis.

“Sani Bello is there. Let him say it. If he is appointed by the president, let him say it so that we can get the correct information.

“The president of the country is the leader of the APC. He can resolve the crisis,” Duhu said.

“Putting the foregoing into proper perspectives and as someone conversant with the workings of the party, its constitution and leadership, one was therefore pleasantly surprised to read in papers that President Muhammadu Buhari had sacked Mai Bala Buni, Yobe State Governor, who is the current national caretaker chairman of the party,” said a constitutional and international affairs analyst, Ben Abdul.

According to him, “assuming without conceding the fact that President Buhari no longer wants Buni as the chairman of the party for whatever reasons, the highest he can do, being the person with the highest commanding influence in the party, because of the position he occupies, is to covertly lobby those in NEC to find a way to remove Buni.

“That way, it would be the hand of Esau but the voice of Jacob. Extrapolating further from the Constitution of the party, it is pertinent to state that according to Article 13.3(v) of the APC Constitution 2014, only the NEC of the party can exercise such control and take such disciplinary actions on Buni or his committee, if there is any allegation of infraction against him or any other member of the party.

“Also, Article 13.2(vi) of the same Constitution quoted in the preceding paragraph explicitly emphasizes that it is the same NEC that can appoint Niger State Governor and his committee or any other person it may deem fit and assign powers and functions to them accordingly.

“As of now, the NEC decision that appointed Buni and his Committee is binding on all organs and members except the National Convention according to Article 13.3(iii) and it is until the same NEC decides otherwise.

“The National Convention of the party is slated for March 26 during which the party is expected to elect a substantive NWC/NEC for the party. Besides the illegality of the purported sacking of Buni as the chairman of the party by President Buhari, it does not make any political sense and even for logistical reasons to dismiss Buni and his committee a few days before the convention of the party,” Abdul said.

According to him, it’s a given fact that the committee, no matter whatever intention it may harbour, will always toe the directive of the President because of the way the party politics is wired in this clime.

“There’s no truth that President Buhari asked for Buni’s removal. The hidden forces pushing such a fallacious narrative know that it is a kite that cannot fly and thus has been shredded to pieces. But you never can trust politicians, they don’t believe anything is impossible until it’s done and the futility of their action/ambition lies before them in ruins,” Abdul added.

While some Nigerians who spoke to LEADERSHIP said President Buhari cannot afford to tear the side of lawlessness, they insisted that the right thing should be done.

“The President cannot afford to tear up the side of lawlessness. Many Nigerians want him to leave a good legacy. The Buni-led committee is a product of NWC. The convention has been fixed for March 16, 2023. All interest groups should shield their sword for a successful transition,” a public affairs commentator, Theophilus Isa, said.