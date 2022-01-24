Democracy is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, according to former American President, Abraham Lincoln. But, in a country like Nigeria, kingmakers’ role in determining who gets what, especially at political party level, relegates the people.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership is seeking to use its February 26 national convention to return the power to its members.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a recent interview, gave an insight into the kind of APC he wants. The president said: “All constituencies are supposed to produce their leadership in our party. What other parties are doing is their own business, but we want to make sure that our party members understand that they are respected. It is from polling unit, to ward to local government, to state and after Abuja. So, those who want to be elected at any level let them work for it. Nobody is going to appoint anybody.”

The Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) last week unveiled its timetable for the national convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee will receive the interim report of the National Reconciliation Committee on January 31, 2022. It will consider and adopt reports of state congresses on February 2, 2022.

The schedule of activities, which the secretary signed, also shows that the inauguration of the state executives will take place on February 3, 2022.

The sale of forms to aspirants for national offices is slated for February 14, 2022 at the party national secretariat while submission of completed forms will take place on or before February 19, 2022.

The caretaker committee also fixed the publication of sub-committees for February 19, and screening of aspirants between February 20 and 22, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Screening Appeal Committee, the schedule shows, will hear and resolve complaints on February 23, 2022. The accreditation of statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention will take place between February 24 and 25, 2022 before the National Convention is held on February 26, 2022. The hearing of complaints arising from the National Convention will be conducted on February 28, 2022.

Chairmanship aspirants have since emerged. They include Senator Sani Musa, who represents Niger East District; Senator George Akume; Mohammed Estu; Senator Ali Modu Sheriff; Senator Danjuma Goje; Senator Tanko Almakura; Saliu Mustapha; Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Sunny Monidafe.

Of his quest to lead the party, Musa said: “If I become the chairman of the APC, I can leverage my experience here in the Senate to push the manifesto of the party to the National Assembly more efficiently. It will also place me in a vantage position to deliver reconciliatory leadership, which the party needs now to navigate out of its present challenges.”

For Mustapha, the era of unpopular candidates winning elections will be over.

“For every political party, the end goal is how you win a general election. And if you impose an unpopular candidate, you are bound to suffer, anti-party first within your own party, before you even suffer from the outside forces of the general election. So, for me, if I can bring a leadership that will first guarantee justice and fairness in the party, also be able to uphold our party’s manifesto- because that is what we sell to the electorate-then I would have achieved part of my agenda,” he said.

Almakura said he would sustain the gains made by the party leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is about sustaining the gains as one that was opportune by providence to be part of those that participated in the merger exercise. It will be a total disservice to the party, if I sit back at this very critical period, not to partake in ensuring value addition to the party. That is my objective. That is my reason for wanting to contest for the office of chairman,” he said.

For Estu, whose candidacy represents the aspiration of the party’s youths, APC needs some resetting ahead of the next political dispensation.

“We must rebrand the party and tell Nigerians that this is the party that took over power from ground zero and took us to the next level that we are in now. From the next level we are taking it to the higher level. That’s the positive rebranding that I’m bringing to the party,” he said. Monidafe’s interest includes generating N4.2 billion monthly for the party so as to free it from money bags.

He said: “We have about 42 million members in the APC. If we can convince them to pay N100 per month, we will raise N4.2 billion. Multiply that by 12 months, you will get N50.4 billion. The governors will then use the money allocated to them monthly and generated to provide services for citizens.”

One question that has come up is what type of convention the party will have. It seems the leadership favours a convention where the National Working Committee (NWC) members will emerge through consensus after each position has been zoned.

However, CECPC secretary Senator John James Akpanudoedehe told reporters that zoning had not been concluded.

He said: “I’m here to debunk the fake news going around on the social media that we have zoned offices. We are yet to meet on the issue of zoning. The news and rumour making rounds are fake. We never discussed the issue during our deliberations. People should disregard the story because it is fake news. It is not true.”

Though all eyes are on the chairmanship of the party, other positions up for grab are Deputy National Chairman South, Deputy National Chairman North, National Secretary, Deputy National Secretary, Vice Chairman South-West, among others.

As the candidates seek support, the CECPC, a source said, is fine-tuning the zoning details. The party’s leadership is said to believe that a rancour-free convention will put it in a better position to maintain its hold on power in 2023.

It is this quest for a united front that has also made it prioritise the reconciliation of members ahead of the national convention. The National Reconciliation Committee is headed by Senator Adamu Abdullahi, former Nasarawa State governor. He has gone from states to states to reconcile aggrieved members. The terms of reference involve conducting appropriate engagement between identified groups in each state where there are disputes for genuine reconciliation and lasting peace and unity in the party.

Adamu said the essence of the tour of states was “to avail the petitioners what is called a fair hearing. By the time we hear them, we will be able to place some judgements”.

Also, the CECPC, a source said, is to work against impunity and abuse of the constitution and procedures in the run-up to the national convention.

As a way of ensuring a party for the people, party chieftain, said the CECPC wants to timely reconcile aggrieved members, identify and collate delegates to the national convention and display of the list for all to see ahead of the convention.

As it works on the convention, the CECPC has its eyes glued on a united party. It is also encouraging more Nigerians to join the train.

“Today, APC parades over 41 million registered members, asserting our position as Africa’s largest political party and of course, Nigeria’s leading political party. With this, we are confident of winning the 2023 general with huge success,” Buni said at a conference for progressive-minded women in Abuja.

He added, “You should enlighten your spouses, children, brothers, in-laws, neighbours and the larger society that we must not see the election as a do-or-die affair. We should promote peaceful elections and service delivery against personal gains,” he said. No doubt the expectations are high.