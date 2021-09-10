The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed Victor Oye, as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In a unanimous decision delivered by Justice Jummai Sankey, on Thursday, the Abuja Division dismissed the appeal brought before it by Edozie Njoku and Chinedu Okoro, seeking to upturn the earlier judgment delivered by the Kano Division of the Court of Appeal on August 10.

Recall that the Kano Division of the court had affirmed Oye as the authentic national chairman of APGA.

However, in a suit marked CA/AW/256/2021, the appellants had approached the Abuja Division of the Court to challenge the judgment.

Justice Sankey held that the appeal amounted to an abuse of judicial process.

He said based on the principle of stare decisis, the Abuja Division was bound by the judgment already delivered by the Kano Division.

Justice Sankey dismissed the appeal, stating that the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter as the Court of Appeal cannot sit on appeal over its judgment.

Justice Sankey said, “This appeal is incompetent and is dismissed for want of jurisdiction.

“This is a final judgment and parties are bound by the outcome except to appeal at the Supreme Court.

“Consequently, the sum of N10 million has been awarded against the appellant, in favour of the first and second respondents.”