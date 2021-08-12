A former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, has advised a factional candidate of the party in the coming November 6, Anambra state gubernatorial election, Chukwuma Umeoji, against heading to the Supreme Court to contest the ruling of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, which affirmed former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, as the authentic candidate of the party in the election.

Umeh who gave the advice on Monday in reaction to the appellate court judgement which also affirmed Chief Victor Oye as the authentic national chairman of APGA against Chief Jude Okeke, said Umeoji had exercised his right to express his grievances by going to contest whatever wrong he felt was done to him and urged him not to overstretch his action.

He said Umeoji had enjoyed the support of the party for so many years, and, is currently a member of the House of Representatives under the APGA platform, stating that now, that the party hierarchy had chosen Soludo as the candidate of the party for the Anambra State gubernatorial election, Umeoji should respect and support the decision.

Umeh who is chairman of APGA Peace and Reconciliation Committee constituted by the party’s national executive to broker peace among aggrieved members to ensure that the party won the coming November gubernatorial election in Anambra, warned that if Umeoji failed to accept the peace overtures being made to him, but, continued to wage war against the party using the courts, “time shall come when he will see that no member of APGA is supporting him again”.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to stop working in cohort with opponents of APGA to undermine the chances of the party’s victory in the election, and publish Soludo’s name as the party’s governorship candidate without further delay.