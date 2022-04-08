Former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Prof. Nnanna Umeadi, has joined the 2023 presidential race as he purchased the N25 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Umeadi, who was chief judge during the tenure of former Governor Peter Obi, was accompanied by members of his support group to the APGA national secretariat in Abuja, to purchase the presidential forms.

Speaking to journàlists after his brief closed door meeting with the APGA national chairman, Victor Ike Oye, Umeadi said he is among the most qualified aspirants in the race, adding that he will enthrone rule of law and autonomy for other arms of government if he emerges president.

Umeadi expressed confidence that the 2023 general election will be free and fair considering the new Electoral Act.

He however charged Nigerians to fight to ensure that their votes count in the next general elections.

Responding to the possibility of him stepping down for APGA to adopt a presidential candidate of another political party, he said “APGA has always had a presidential candidate in past elections, I am an aspirant today, and it is the thinking in APGA that in 2023, we will have a presidential candidate.

“So, in that endeavor, we will strive to change the narrative by bringing forth what has been absent, which is leadership; because in APGA, we believe that it is only good leadership that can provide change.”

Umeadi said his vision for Nigeria is for the people to reconcile among ourselves. “It is primary in my mind, of course, my running for President is predicted on the popular vote by Nigerians at the polls. So, I urge all of us to support free and fair elections.

“I am personally stepping out as the champion of rule of law, separation of powers and due process. I hope if I have the opportunity to lead Nigeria, which I will do firmly and fairly, we will engender security for lives and property, economic revitalization, and prosperity.”

Speaking on his capacity to vie for the office the former chief judge said “I think that I’m as qualified as any other aspirant to serve as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, be it from APGA or any other political party.”

Meanwhile, the life bencher said his policy thrust will be rule of law, saying “I think it is about rule of law, due process, and separation of powers. And that is when you tackle the issues you have like security, giving the efforts that are required, not minding whose ox is gored. If you want to solve your problem, you solve your problem, that is it. It is about the rule of law.

“I have always said that the anchor of that will be financial autonomy to the judiciary and the legislative arm of government. When you have financial autonomy, nobody will have any excuse to do wrong, so that even a judge or head of judiciary, if he does wrong, knows the rule of law and due process, he will answer for his wrong. If you want to have a good country, you do not have to put all the money in one arm of government. There must be financial autonomy for all arms of government.”