The Jude Okeke-led faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said it was in a mourning mood over the spate of political killings in Anambra State.

In a statement by the factional national publicity secretary, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, he said they have lost Anambra citizens and also APGA members to the menace.

He said, “our Governor has condemned the alleged sponsorship of these killings by political actors who want to capture our state by any means necessary.

“But whoever is behind this underestimated the resilience of Ndi Anambra.

“We have therefore called for National prayers for the last Sunday of this month and the leadership of the Party has directed that all APGA flags be flow at half-mast. We shall overcome and APGA will win the election convincingly.”