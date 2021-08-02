The Jude Okeke leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has expressed hope of winning its case to upturn the Justice Okaa judgment before the Court of Appeal, Awka division.

Counsel to Okeke who withdrew their motion seeking leave to appeal as interested party spoke after the session, saying the withdrawal of his earlier motion and immediately filing a fresh one within time was to ensure that the respondents do not ambush his client on mere technical grounds.

According to a statement by the national publicity secretary, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, Okeke’s lawyer, Tony Ani (SAN) said Okeke was confident of sustaining the victory already recorded in the Kano Court of Appeal and urged all APGA faithful to remain focused on the task ahead which is a grassroots mobilization to ensure the party wins the election by a landslide margin.

The Senior Advocate maintained that what happened is in no way victory for the respondents as his client was still within time to file and has also refiled immediately.

“The Court will hear the appeal and deliver judgment and Jude Okeke affirmed as the Ag. National Chairman of APGA,” he stated.