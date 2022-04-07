A presidential aspirant under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Maj Gen John Gbor (rtd) has promised to run a youth-oriented federal government when he eventually emerges as president in 2023.

Gbor, who made the promise in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, insisted that Nigeria as a nation can, and must be united again, irrespective of the current challenges.

He also stressed that successive leaders of Nigeria have failed because most of them were ignorant of the faulty foundation layed by the colonial masters.

The presidential aspirant also noted that successive governments have failed the Nigerian youths in their projects and programs.

He continued: “I will appoint only youths as minister of states in all the ministries of the federation so that they can rise from that point.

“ I will create a youth agency under the presidency ( not under the ministry of youths), so that their interest will be captured at every point in time. I will never pay lip service to issues concerning Nigerian youths.

Meanwhile, Son of 6th Assembly senator from Anambra State, Annie Okonkwo, Uche Harris Okonkwo has purchased elective forms of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to represent Idemili North/South Federal Constituency.

The young Okonkwo after purchasing his nomination and expression of interest forms said he obeyed calls by Youths Expression for Service (YES).

According to the group, comprising young Nigerians in Nigeria and in Diaspora, Idemili North/South is in bad shape because the youths stayed away from the nation’s political environment.

Okonkwo explained that Youths Expression for Service had raised and donated N2 million as their support to ensure Hon Uche Harris Okonkwo contests the 2023 House of Representatives election.

The group was established to encourage quality people to get involved in leadership positions.

Speaking with newsmen at the APGA national headquarters in Abuja, Okonkwo said the constituency needed fresh representation for the constituents to experience something new.

“The fact can speak for itself, everybody’s free to go and do their research in terms of what the current lawmaker has done and what he has not done. Am not here to bite on his form of leadership, but I believe that at a certain point, he has been there for quite a while and at a certain point, it is good for us to experience something new, something fresh”.

According to Okonkwo, the core of his legislative interest would be to carve out laws that would favour everybody including those within his constituency.

“Basically, when you are at the federal House of Representatives, you are a legislator, you have to be able to carve out according to the laws and acts of the federal republic of Nigeria. You carve out laws that would favour everybody including those within your constituency.

“One of my priorities would be the youths, to get a front role experience into politics and the women too would be heard.”

On what motivated him to seek for the ticket of the party to represent Idemili North/Idemili south, Okonkwo said: “one of my motivations is that of the youth, those that are yearning for good representation and ideal leadership. My constituency, Idemili North and South has been triggered by quite unfortunate leadership in the past. But we want to have an impact, create change and have better representation at the federal level and that formed the reason why I am seeking representation.

“When it comes to the federal House of Representatives, you are not just representing your constituency, but you are also representing the interest of national politics and national delegation at large, especially the interest of Nigerians.

“For us, Nigerians need to be able to feel and experience someone that is able to bring vision, kind-hearted and firm when it comes to standing on security, empowerment, women equality, child Justice, social economy and the business economy at large,” Okonkwo added.