The Abia State All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) leader, Hon Obinna Ichita, has expressed skepticism about the capacity of some of the newly appointed commissioners in the state to perform.

Ichita spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday after Governor Okezie Ikpeazu swore in 27 new commissioners in the

state last Tuesday at the Michael Okpara Auditorium in the state capital, Umuahia.

Ichita, who is the representative of Aba South state constituency in the state House of Assembly, described some new members of the executive committee “as already tired but recycled.”

He said: “Most of them have served in one administration or another in the state since 1999, does it mean that since then the state is yet to produce their successors when we have an army of youths around.”

Speaking after the commissioners were sworn in, Ikpeazu, who dissolved the last executive committee in January, said those who think they would use their offices to line their pockets would be disappointed.

He assured them that his administration would provide them the resources to work with and advised them to leverage their connections and wealth of experience in moving their various ministries forward.

One of the highlights of the appointment was the replacement of the former commissioner for information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who was moved to the Ministry of Trade and Commerce with Barrister Eze Chikamnayo.