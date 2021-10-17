Following the judgment of the Supreme Court Thursday on the lingering All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) crisis, the Jude Okeke- led faction says it had been fully briefed by their lawyers.

National Publicity Secretary of the faction, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, stated that APGA is still firmly under the leadership of Jude Okeke as the Supreme Court did not nullify his chairmanship of the party.

According to him, what the Supreme Court nullified was the judgment of the Kano Court of Appeal on the basis that issues of political party leadership tussle are non-justiciable, but the Kano Court of Appeal did not make Chief Jude Okeke chairman and the Supreme Court did not nullify the NEC meeting decision that appointed him chairman of APGA.

He said; “The Supreme Court declared that issues of political party squabbles are non-justiciable hence did not declare Victor Oye as chairman of APGA and neither did the Court of Appeal, Kano Division.

“The deputy national chairman of the party, Alhaji Rabiu Aliyu, has conceded the chairmanship of the party to Chief Jude Okeke in line with the decision of the Supreme Court that internal party squabbles of political parties are non-justiciable and can only be resolved by political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That the removal of Edozie Njoku from office by NEC of our party remains valid as this issue of his removal was never decided by the court and remains unchallenged.”