The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the Anambra State gubernatorial election, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, has extended an olive branch to a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday excluded the name of Soludo as the candidate of APGA.

Umeoji, who was listed as the candidate of APGA by INEC, said no victor, no vanquished.

According to him, it’s a victory for APGA, Anambra and the younger generation.

He also thanked the national leader and BoT chairman of the party, Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, acting national chairman, Jude Okeke, and the entire Caretaker Committee of APGA.

He said, “the past weeks have been of intense struggle for our great party APGA, but today, with the publication by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) affirming myself, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji and Professor Lillian OROGBU as both Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates of our great party for the November gubernatorial lection.

“I wish to announce that the will of thousands of APGA Faithfuls have prevailed and an End to all litigations.

“This is indeed a victory for APGA, victory for ndị Anambra, victory for the younger generation and those unborn, a victory that we all have been yearning for.

“We have by this declaration of INEC, reaffirmed our unity of purpose; The “can do it” spirit, reiterated our faith in democracy; and fully returned power back to the people.

“For me, there is NO VICTOR and NO VANQUISHED, rather a victory to all members of APGA and entire Anambra electorates who are already waiting to re-elect APGA for another milestone in Governance of the State come November (6) Six.

“In this context, I wish to declare that the victory is for us all and for the sustenance of our unique internal democracy and party.

“It was a full display of the APGA creed, Onye Aghana Nwanne ya; we must now come together to be our brothers and sisters keeper and protect the legacy of our Founding Fathers and Supreme Leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

“I extend hand Followership to my brothers and sisters who contested the election and joined the marathon litigation; this is our project and we must come together for the interest of APGA First.

“The Journey ahead is daunting, but surmountable if we all pull our strength together and unite for common purpose – I assure us, APGA will win overwhelmingly.

“There’s No family without rancour, I believe we will come out stronger, better and energised to conquer and return APGA to Agụ-Awka.

“We will move fast to reconcile all factions of the party and aggrieved members, even those who have in time past, joined our opponents, we will make sure they come back home; APGA is home and big enough to accommodate everyone.

“We will work with all existing paraphernalia, structures and everyone in the party to ensure that APGA wins.

“To the glory of God Almighty, thousands of the opposition members have all perfected plans to join us in APGA, we shall receive them into the fold in No distant time.

“I wish to reiterate my promise to build the Anambra of possibilities anchored on Renewd Hope and Consolidation, the Anambra of our dream. I will not fail, all I seek is your support.

“We will take off from where His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano would drop the baton; we will run an inclusive Governance where women and youths will be mainstreamed into active politics, build a robust economy and harness talents through people centric programmes.

“We shall in coming days, reveal our manifesto and plans of winning another 21/21 landslide for APGA; it’s Non-Negotiable.

“With us on the ballot, The November election will be a walkover for APGA,” Umeoji said.