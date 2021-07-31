The special appeal panel of the Court of Appeal sitting in Kano has dismissed the motion filed by Chief Edozie Njoku seeking leave of the court to appeal as an interested person against the Jigawa State High Court judgment which declared Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji as a candidate for APGA.

The court held that the motion was filed outside the constitutionally provided time of 14 days as provided by Section 285 (11) of the Constitution which demands that such motion be filed within 14 days.

The court held that by filing the motion on July 22, 2021, Chief Edozie Njoku was out of time and it was an incurable defect to the motion which made it deserving to be dismissed.

The panel however granted the application of Chief Victor Oye to appeal as an interested person.

The fate of Chief Victor Oye and Prof Chukwuma Soludo still hang in the balance as the journey is far and campaigns will soon commence.

In their respective reactions, according to a statement by the national publicity secretary of the party, Ikechukwu Chukumyere, Okeke and Hon. Umeoji both hailed the court decision as a victory for Anambra people, saying the will of the people would eventually prevail.

They urged their supporters to continue their mobilization for victory unhindered as the Appeal Court would eventually uphold the judgment of the High Court.