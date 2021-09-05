The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to institute a probe against Governor Hope Uzodinma and the jointly operated 27 local governments account for the past 19 months.

The party said despite the billions of naira released to the state through monthly allocations within the period, the present administration continues to perform poorly.

‘’What exactly has Senator Uzodinma done with the 27 Imo LGA allocations? Who are in charge of Imo LGAs? Senator Uzodinma has chosen to govern Imo State from Abuja when he is supposed to be on the ground to observe the goings-on in the state.

“He does not care about the pains and sufferings of Imo citizens. The lives and property of Imolites are unsafe at the moment, as there is no leadership. Hunger and hardship remain the order of the day,” the party said.

The party in a release signed by the director general, media and publicity, Hon. Chilagorom Ifeanyi, said since the emergence of the present administration in the state, the people had not got “a breath of fresh air”.

He added: “It has been from one ugly and heartbreaking incident to another. It is very unfortunate how Imo State has been sold to our enemies for power. No developmental project, no good road network, no job creation, as Imo has really lost its Glory.

“It is very unfortunate how Imo has turned to a state with no leadership. As the number one citizen and chief security officer of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma is nowhere to be found within Imo State, as Douglas House remains vacant. This, as a matter of fact, shows that Imo people are handicapped at the moment in terms of leadership. “

He noted that this is the worst in the history of Imo State, where a governor leads the people from Abuja and other parts of the country.

“He whose house is on fire does not chase rats. It is very unfortunate how Senator Uzodinma has preferred politicking for the betterment of Imo citizens. To continue pleasing those who illegally made him governor, he is now focused on the Anambra election, instead of coming home to properly lead the good people of Imo State,” APGA added.