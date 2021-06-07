Ahead of the 2021 governorship primaries in Anambra State, campaign posters of former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo have flooded the streets of Abuja.

The posters, which appeared in different designs, asserted that only the Atiku-Soludo alliance could rescue Nigeria from the brink of collapse.

Efforts to reach the APGA national headquarters yesterday when the posters emerged proved abortive as security guards and some young persons who claimed to be youth leaders of the party were at the secretariat.

However, the youths said the move by the Soludo campaign to think of an alliance with Atiku so as to vie for the vice president of the country and mortgage the governorship seat of Anambra State was a sign of desperation and a move to send APGA into extinction.

They claimed the rumours had been in the air for a long time that Soludo’s main aim of running for the governorship seat of Anambra was to avail him a platform to run for the vice presidency of the country.

The leader of APGA Ambassadors, Okeke Kenneth said, “Soludo should have joined PDP and contest for the governorship of Anambra if he thinks he is popular. Why use APGA popularity in Anambra State to go and join PDP presidential ticket? We will resist it and we shall be submitting our petition to the national chairman tomorrow to call for the disqualification of Prof. Soludo. This is a clear case of antiparty activity and the height of selfish ambitions”.

He said APGA has suffered immensely in the hands of political gatecrashers who often run to the party, rely on her popularity to win elections and then leave.