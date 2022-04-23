The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of confidence on Chief Edozie Njoku as the national chairman of the party.

This is even as Chief Njoku has reiterated that he is the authentic national chairman of the party.

Chief Njoku said the recent court ruling had cleared all doubts that he is the authentic chairman. He made the clarification at a press conference to update Nigerians on the state of affairs in APGA after the judgment of April 6, 2022 by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He said on April 6, 2022, the Federal High Court, Abuja after two years, laid to rest the issue of representation of APGA and the application of Mandamus by the applicants. According to him the court affirmed the Owerri Convention of May 31, 2019 as the authentic convention. The court affirmed Barr. Hamman Buba Ghide as the authentic national legal adviser and Barr. N.C Nwagbo as the rightful authorization to represent APGA in the matter.