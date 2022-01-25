Controversial aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma, has been remanded in prison custody.

She was arraigned on Tuesday at the Upper Area Court, Zuba in the Federal Capical Territory Abuja by the Police on four-count charge of defamation of character, injurious falsehood, criminal intimidation and publication of false news with intent to cause offence against public peace.

During the hearing on Tuesday, she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Her counsel, Barr. James O. Esq, made an application for her bail but the presiding judge, Hon. Ismaila Mohammed Jibrin, turned it down and ordered that she be remanded in Suleja prison custody till Friday, January 28, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the hearing of the substantive case has been adjourned to February 23, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT