BY ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

APIN Public Health Initiatives, a leading nongovernmental organization that designs and executes projects to reduce the burden of diseases and public health challenges in Nigeria, commissions its new corporate headquarters in the FCT.

The initiative also said that it will officially commence operations at the new location in Apo Resettlement Zone E, Abuja.

Since the organization started as a project of the Harvard School of Public Health nearly twenty years ago, the staff strength and scope of operations have grown exponentially.

The new headquarters will provide the much-needed workspace for APIN’s fast-growing team to explore and contribute to current and emerging public health issues.

This strategic move, a statement from the organisation said, will also allow the organization to leverage and build on its experience implementing interventions and projects in thematic areas such as HIV/AIDS and Maternal and Child Health, and pursue a more diverse range of opportunities within the development and humanitarian space.

The new headquarters reflects APIN’s innovative work culture and features a modern, spacious design with state-of-the-art, technology-enabled workspaces that will accelerate collaboration between onsite and offsite colleagues, partners and external stakeholders while allowing further room for growth.

APIN Public Health initiatives’ CEO, Dr. Prosper Okonkwo commented, “This strategic move is key to our sustainability and growth as an organization. We remain committed to providing leading technical support and services to our partner organizations and relevant government agencies at all levels to mitigate the burden of diseases and public health issues in Nigeria, and eventually, Africa.

“Our new location provides a conducive environment for our growing team to better deliver our mandate. We look forward to bigger milestones and greater opportunities in the coming years.”