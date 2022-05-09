A remarkable asset turn and operational efficiency improvements have been achieved over the past quarters on the West Africa network with Fixed Berthing Windows (FBW) being one of the key, high-impactful levers.

Fixed Berthing Window was first launched mid-2021 at APM Terminals Apapa, then introducing it at West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in Onne, Meridian Port Services (MPS) in Tema and APM Terminals Nouakchott later in 2021/22.

Fixed Berthing Windows have been made possible due to a strong collaboration between teams, creative network solutions and focused execution.

FBW has enabled a reduction of deployed capacity by 15 per cent, while slightly increasing carrying capacity thus allowing TEU saved capacity, improved productivity and reduction in vessel waiting time.

In these extraordinary times, capacity is priceless and asset turn improvement is critical for the success of the company strategy, APM Terminals said.

The company is continuously receiving positive feedback from customers.

Joe Sunxiuwu of Huawei said: “Fixed berth window is a big innovation and improvement. From that, the international leading time from China reduced more than one month. The time saving can drive project delivery completion as earlier as possible and bring lot of profits for Huawei customers, like MTN, Airtel etc.

“Therefore, more and more shipments from Huawei and Huawei customers request Maersk service. We hope Maersk can bring more and more good solution service for Huawei to help Huawei customers save cost.“

Later this year, other terminals on the company’s network are also getting on Fixed Berthing Windows – achieving even greater efficiencies and enhanced collaboration.

Sigma Pension Advocates More Venture Capitals, Corporate Governance For Startups

BY BUKOLA IDOWU,Lagos

The managing director and chief executive officer, Sigma Pensions, Mr. Dave Uduanu has said, startup companies in Nigeria and Africa require more venture capital (VC) funding to accelerate growth, as he stressed the importance of having good corporate governance structures.

Speaking at the maiden edition of ‘Founders and Funders’ event organised by Melon Capital in Lagos at the weekend, where startups and investors converged to network and rub minds, Uduanu stressed that, as much as startups focus on the importance of getting funding, they also need to ensure they embed good corporate structures citing it as pivotal to for growth.

“The more venture capital funding is available, the better for the economy because when you find very talented founders and you give them substantial money, they can fast track and grow their business. So, I guess for me, the more venture funding we have in Nigeria and in Africa, the better and the easier it is to build these big companies and unicorns as they are so-called,” he said.

He also urged that startups have good corporate governance and management structure from the unset. “Investors in startups should ensure where they are investing in have good corporate governance, good management structures in these companies.”

On his part, Partner at SouthBridge Group and former Chief Executive Officer, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Mr. Andrew Alli also speaking on the importance of corporate governance, said: “Corporate governance is super important, and certainly when I was at AFC and when talking about startups, we did many studies about what were the best predictors of success of our investments and corporate governance was more often than not, a better predictor of success.”

“Also, I think the corporate governance needs to evolve with a company.” On the importance of good corporate governance, the Co-Founder, Trade Depot, Mr. Kachi Izukanne noted its importance for startups to scale.

To him, “corporate governance is vital because it is a constant reminder to you as a founder why it is important to have corporate governance in place and why it is important to do things the right way. As a business, you would get further because of the structures you put in place. Also, there is value in private investors of all sorts adopting similar mechanisms to help ensure the right corporate governance structures are in place in the companies they invest in.”