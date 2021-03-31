By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja
The federal government has
said the completion of the 13.25 kilometer Apo-Karshi road, will not be feasible for now.
Minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) Mohammed Bello
disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal
executive council meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi
Osinbajo at the presidential Villa.
Recall that the minister had said earlier in the year that the roads
will be completed before the rainy season.
He, however, stated that information available to him now is different
from the one he had at the time he made the promise.
He said: “Thank you very much for the question on the Apo-Karshi road.
I made that statement here a few weeks ago based on information
available to me at that time. But, it is very obvious now based on the
reality on ground and the challenges being faced by the contractor
including funding which we are trying to resolve.
“It is likely that we would not be able to meet the target I earlier
set up for making sure that that road gets opened before the raining
season. But, you can be rest assured that it is a road that is so
important to all of us in the city, and we will keep on pushing on to
see that it Is done.”
Bello had said the road which was first awarded in 2011 to Kakatar
Engineering Limited, a company owned by Azibaola Robert, under former
President Goodluck Jonathan administration will be completed and open
for public use before this year’s rainy season.
He had blamed error of design whereby, a huge rock outcrop on the
alignment of the road for the delay in the completion of the road.
The road was designed to ease the gridlock at the AYA-Nyanya-Mararaba
section of the Abuja-Keffi road that links the Abuja metropolis with
some densely populated satellite towns including Karshi, and
neighbouring Nasarawa State.