By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

The federal government has

said the completion of the 13.25 kilometer Apo-Karshi road, will not be feasible for now.

Minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) Mohammed Bello

disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal

executive council meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi

Osinbajo at the presidential Villa.

Recall that the minister had said earlier in the year that the roads

will be completed before the rainy season.

He, however, stated that information available to him now is different

from the one he had at the time he made the promise.

He said: “Thank you very much for the question on the Apo-Karshi road.

I made that statement here a few weeks ago based on information

available to me at that time. But, it is very obvious now based on the

reality on ground and the challenges being faced by the contractor

including funding which we are trying to resolve.

“It is likely that we would not be able to meet the target I earlier

set up for making sure that that road gets opened before the raining

season. But, you can be rest assured that it is a road that is so

important to all of us in the city, and we will keep on pushing on to

see that it Is done.”

Bello had said the road which was first awarded in 2011 to Kakatar

Engineering Limited, a company owned by Azibaola Robert, under former

President Goodluck Jonathan administration will be completed and open

for public use before this year’s rainy season.

He had blamed error of design whereby, a huge rock outcrop on the

alignment of the road for the delay in the completion of the road.

The road was designed to ease the gridlock at the AYA-Nyanya-Mararaba

section of the Abuja-Keffi road that links the Abuja metropolis with

some densely populated satellite towns including Karshi, and

neighbouring Nasarawa State.