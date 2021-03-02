Coalition for Good Governance and Rule of Law (CGGRL) has tasked Senator Smart Adeyemi to apologise to Chief Okezie Ikpeazu over his recent comments targeted at the Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Recall that the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District had, on Tuesday, during a plenary session made uncomplimentary remarks about the governor.

However, the CGGRL at a press conference on Sunday in Abuja by its leader, Chief Isaac Ikpa, said Adeyemi is no match for Ikpeazu.

Chief Ikpa questioned the democratic anticidents of Sen Adeyemi in his constituency to showcase for his three tenures in the National Assembly to commensurate with the billions of naira he has received.

Ikpeazu, on the other hand, according to the group, is one of the shining lights of modern leadership in Nigeria today.

The coalition, therefore, warned the lawmaker that failure to publicly apologise would “compel us to take further steps to test the liberty of freedom of speech in the Nigerian parliament in the judiciary”.