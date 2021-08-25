Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries and President of the philanthropic OPM Foundation is famous for his philosophy of Practical Christianity which emphasizes that ‘if someone is hungry you don’t only urge him to pray, you feed him and also train him to feed himself in the future’. Apostle Chinyere’s OPM foundation has established free specialist hospitals, free restaurants, free houses & estates, free primary and secondary schools, free boutiques for hundreds and thousands of people including Christians, Muslim and pagans while many churches in Nigeria operate very expensive secondary schools and universities which are out of bounds to most of their congregation, members and worshipers.

While most churches focus on collection of tithes and offerings often promising their embattled members nebulous ‘prosperity’, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere emphasizes deliverance and salvation while training thousands of members in skills acquisition programs in the OPM world class Vocational Centre ranging from carpentry, scaffolding, electric and electronic repairs, pipeline welding, hairdressing, fashion designing and culinary activities. At the last count over 20,000 members have benefited from the vocational programs including repentant ex-militants and repentant commercial sex workers.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, when many of the prominent churches failed to provide palliatives like foodstuffs, provisions, beddings, clothings etc to their members and other less privileged members of society, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere mandated the provision of free take way meals by the OPM Restaurant to residents of Port Harcourt and its environs as the stay at home order by the state government did not allow people to go to the markets and shops to buy foodstuffs and other provisions. According to the benevolent Man of God, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere: ‘the reason for the takeaway meals is to maintain social distancing and ensure that government policies on coronavirus are kept while the poor and less privileged are saved from hunger and starvation. The food is for everybody just like our schools and hospitals: for Christians, Muslims and pagans. My vision is not to buy private jet but to prepare people to make heaven; church is not about collecting offerings from members. It is also about assisting them and the less privileged during crisis period’.

Unlike many churches in Nigeria and other part of the world that endlessly and tirelessly mandate the collection of tithes and offerings while turning their backs on members and their congregation during crisis periods, the OPM foundation also provides free education, free specialized hospitals, free plots of land for farming and free scholarships for graduate students abroad.

For instance, OPM Foundation has a 150 plots farm located in Rivers State for repentant militants and repentant commercial sex workers to cultivate tomatoes, yams, onions, vegetables etc in order to feed their families and generate income for themselves. OPM has free specialized hospitals located in Port Harcourt, River State and Ohanku, Abia State that since inception has delivered over 1,775 babies (549 in Rivers and 1,226 in Abia State) while providing free ante-natal for thousands of expectant mothers.

In furtherance of its humanitarian mission, Apostle Chinyere OPM Foundation has rehabilitated over 3,000 youths from social vices like kidnapping, drug abuse, armed robbery, cultism, prostitution etc, recovering numerous firearms like machine guns, pistols, rounds of ammunition for the Nigerian Police Force, providing free accommodations and feeding for many youths while enrolling them in skills acquisition programs in the foundation’s vocational centre in Port Harcourt.

The OPM foundation has also sponsored 45 students to Turkey for first degree programs under OPM scholarship while also donating a fully equipped life support ambulance to the Rivers State Government to further its health program.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere remarkable, far-reaching and life changing humanitarian, ecumenical and evangelical mission built on the solid pillars of Practical Christianity has lifted hundreds of thousands of people from the depths of poverty, destitution and hopelessness and given them hope, promise and faith in a brighter, more prosperous future while many churches continue to milk their members, faithfuls and adherents without pity or remorse. It would be heartwarming and reassuring if they could emulate the compassionate, philanthropic and humanitarian efforts, exertions and Interventions of the legendary, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of the illustrious, illuminating and inspiring Omega Power Ministries and OPM Foundation. To God be the glory.

BY COMRADE AUSTIN ASADU OF THE CITIZENS UNITED TO SAVE HUMANITY