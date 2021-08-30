Amid accusations of foul play over the death of Apostle Joseph Dominic Agboli, the founder of The Victorious Army Ministries International, his wife, Pastor Blessings Agboli, on Sunday broke her long silence and revealed the cause of her husband’s death.

Pastor Blessings Agboli said accusations against her over her hubby’s death were a mere juvenile campaign of calumny from her traducers aimed at bringing down the cleric’s legacies, urging the church members to disregard such puerile and unfounded allegations.

Agboli died last Wednesday at the age of 58 after a brief illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, ‘’For five years my husband had heart issues, for those five years he believed that God would heal him while preaching the gospel. Those who sit in the front row of the church can testify that in the last two years, he was shaking even while in the chair.

“Some days ago when he finished preaching I had to rush from my seat to come and help him back to his seat because he could not move, check your videos , you know Papa very well, for him not to read the Bible, he is a walking word. That he couldn’t read the Bible! When you watch your videos of clips recorded in the church, you will see the signs.

She added that, “Two Saturdays ago, I could not keep him at home, he wanted to come and lead prayers. Those of you brothers who gather to hold him in the church every Saturday, you can testify that something was wrong, you see me always coming to interrupt you and always saying enough.”

A professor who was taking care of him asked him to stop preaching , he was feeling for me, he would say, Mama they would drag your name, they would say you have taken over, allow me to be there. He was protecting me, that’s why he kept coming to church to preach. So that people will not say I took over the church.