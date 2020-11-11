By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Action Peoples Party (APP) has appointed Barr. Uche Nnadi as its Acting National Chairman.

The appointment which is with immediate effect followed an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party held in Abuja in the early hours of today .

The party in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja today said the change of guard was to enable the National Chairman of the party Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere proceed on medical leave due to what it described as his reoccurring Voice infection contracted during his recent Police detention.

Nnadi who was until now the deputy national chairman of the party is expected to oversee the affairs of the party pending when the substantive national chairman will be certified medically fit to resume duties, a process that is line with the Party Constitution in such circumstances.

APP in a one page letter to the Acting Chairman of Inter Party Advisory council (IPAC) Dr Leonard Nzenwa dated November 10 , 2020 said the choice of Nnadi was done after due consideration by the party leaders and the relevant provisions of its Constitution.

APP is one of the existing political parties after the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC)has axed 49 other political parties .

The party in the statement directed all state officials to report to the new acting national chairman until further notice .